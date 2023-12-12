AAR (NYSE:AIR) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.66

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.66 and last traded at $71.60, with a volume of 53339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AIR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AAR in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

AAR Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.02.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.92 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $242,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,091.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,810 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $691,829.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,849,052.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,798. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,029,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after acquiring an additional 100,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Stories

