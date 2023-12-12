Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.050-7.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 997,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,089. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $506,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $506,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

