Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Shares Up 10%

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 25,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Acceleware Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The firm has a market cap of C$19.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20.

Acceleware (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.06 million during the quarter.

About Acceleware

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

