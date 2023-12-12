Adams (LON:ADA) Shares Up 13.3%

Shares of Adams (LON:ADA – Get Free Report) shot up 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04). 200,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 146,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.96 million, a PE ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.78.

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

