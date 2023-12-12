AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Price Down 4%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 58,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,255,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AHCO

AdaptHealth Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $804.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.60 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 187.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 29.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.