Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,739. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4,295.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 44.7% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

