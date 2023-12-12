AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the November 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AIA Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AAGIY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,604. AIA Group has a one year low of $31.12 and a one year high of $47.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

