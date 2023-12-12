AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the November 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AIA Group Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of AAGIY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,604. AIA Group has a one year low of $31.12 and a one year high of $47.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83.
About AIA Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AIA Group
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- What is a good dividend yield?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.