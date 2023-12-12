Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last week, Aion has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $636.42 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00121013 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00027276 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005837 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002384 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

