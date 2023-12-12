Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.900-1.920 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $878.9 million-$881.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.1 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ALRM. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.50.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Trading Down 0.9 %

ALRM stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.93. 156,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,047. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $221.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,505,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,213,000 after purchasing an additional 48,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $24,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 27,712 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.