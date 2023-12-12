Alicia Grande Sells 40,000 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) CFO Alicia Grande sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,953.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alicia Grande also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, December 11th, Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $825,600.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPRX stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,070. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.