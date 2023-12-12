Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.570-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALKS. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Alkermes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of ALKS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. 1,139,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.91. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $380.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.18 million. Research analysts expect that Alkermes will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

