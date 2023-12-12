AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Plans $0.02 — Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0209 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE AWF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. 86,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWF. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $100,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

