AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Plans $0.02 — Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0209 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE AWF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. 86,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $10.35.
Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.