Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.90. 3,527,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,963,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of $857.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Altice USA by 579.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

