Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.50

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.50 and last traded at C$18.59, with a volume of 28808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.08.

ALS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Laurentian upgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.69.

The stock has a market cap of C$865.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of C$17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.4309166 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

