Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the November 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Up 0.9 %

AMADY stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.89. The company had a trading volume of 24,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $51.19 and a one year high of $76.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.97.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments, Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

