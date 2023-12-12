Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.77. 116,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 564,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Amplitude alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amplitude

Amplitude Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $36,802.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Battery Management CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 8,984,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,831,000 after acquiring an additional 396,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amplitude by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,669,000 after purchasing an additional 651,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 21.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,735,000 after purchasing an additional 807,975 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 15.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,949,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 386,413 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,597,000 after buying an additional 234,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.