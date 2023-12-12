ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Short Interest Up 220.0% in November

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMSSY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. 2,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. ams-OSRAM has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $981.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.