Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Up to $14.25

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $14.61. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 153,024 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMLX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMLX

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -712.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.81.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.95 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.