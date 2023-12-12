Ankr Price Tops $0.0256 on Top Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $255.51 million and approximately $25.20 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016942 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,983.89 or 1.00099787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011448 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009895 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02599837 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $26,892,795.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

