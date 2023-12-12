Ankr Price Tops $0.0259 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 12th. Ankr has a total market cap of $258.72 million and approximately $23.81 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ankr has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00017271 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,188.40 or 1.00116027 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011401 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009926 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02599837 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $26,892,795.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

