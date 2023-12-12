ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.340-8.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

ANSS traded up $6.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.36. The stock had a trading volume of 442,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,897. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. ANSYS has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $351.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.74 and a 200-day moving average of $308.54.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut ANSYS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $313.90.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

