APA Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

APA has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect APA to earn $6.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

APA Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $34.18. 3,858,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,961,268. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 3.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APA will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,681 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of APA by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,574,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,609,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,501,000 after acquiring an additional 817,316 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

