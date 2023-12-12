Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 468.5% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Apollo Silver Trading Up 16.4 %

Shares of Apollo Silver stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. 10,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,482. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Apollo Silver has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

About Apollo Silver

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

