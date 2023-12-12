Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 468.5% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Apollo Silver Trading Up 16.4 %
Shares of Apollo Silver stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. 10,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,482. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Apollo Silver has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.20.
