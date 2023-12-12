AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPF

AppFolio Price Performance

NASDAQ:APPF traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.82. The stock had a trading volume of 117,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,421. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.36. AppFolio has a one year low of $100.20 and a one year high of $211.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.96 and a beta of 0.81.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $165.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.