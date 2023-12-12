Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.020-0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.0 million-$67.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.8 million.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,314. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AAOI. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $146,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,471 shares in the company, valued at $12,261,691.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 74,589 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 54,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 21,061 shares during the period. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

