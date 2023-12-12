Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.020-0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.0 million-$67.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.8 million.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.69. 2,066,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,223. The firm has a market cap of $664.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

AAOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $146,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,261,691.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 232,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the period. 41.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

