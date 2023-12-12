Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Down 2.7%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 22,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 192,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

