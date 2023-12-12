Ark (ARK) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. During the last week, Ark has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $158.81 million and $16.71 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002174 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002288 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002658 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002261 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,523,692 coins and its circulating supply is 177,523,576 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

