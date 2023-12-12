Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.060-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $129.0 million-$139.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.7 million.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

ARLO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.42. 502,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,710. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $891.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.60 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. Equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arlo Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.