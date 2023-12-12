Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the November 15th total of 1,693,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,256,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 62,504,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,384,523. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

