ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Update

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 423.5% from the November 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of ASA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,554. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $176,087.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,052,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,786,909.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ASA Gold and Precious Metals news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $176,087.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,052,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,786,909.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Alexander Merk purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $55,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,561.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 453,899 shares of company stock worth $6,525,063 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 40.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 48.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 28.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 477,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

