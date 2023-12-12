Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.100–0.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $167.0 million-$168.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.8 million. Asana also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.270–0.260 EPS.

Asana Stock Performance

Asana stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.81. 2,111,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.30. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 45.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.39%. Asana’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Asana from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. FBN Securities cut their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.86.

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 39,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $696,355.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 519,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,204.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 39,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $696,355.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 519,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,204.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.37 per share, with a total value of $9,322,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,425,149 shares in the company, valued at $797,719,987.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,813,766 shares of company stock worth $49,736,848 and sold 67,815 shares worth $1,192,325. 63.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Asana by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Asana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

