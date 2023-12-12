Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.270–0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $648.5 million-$649.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $646.1 million. Asana also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.100–0.090 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an underweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC cut Asana from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Shares of Asana stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.81. 2,111,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative return on equity of 80.39% and a negative net margin of 45.86%. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Asana’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $68,090.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,328.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $68,090.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,328.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 39,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $696,355.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 519,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,204.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,813,766 shares of company stock worth $49,736,848 and have sold 67,815 shares worth $1,192,325. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Asana by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Asana by 1,370.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

