ASD (ASD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.73 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, ASD has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $32.43 million and $1.73 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00017302 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,327.74 or 1.00060398 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011377 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009909 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003678 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04716341 USD and is down -5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,625,001.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.