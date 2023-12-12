ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,745,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,418,840 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 1.41% of ASE Technology worth $239,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 148.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,622,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,373 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 75.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,006,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,004 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 215.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,718 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $9,269,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 143.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,555,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 915,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 920,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.18.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

