Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the November 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS APPTF traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.51. 3,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$7.50 and a one year high of C$8.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CIBC started coverage on Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.
