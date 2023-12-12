Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $6.92

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $6.92 or 0.00016894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $922.29 million and approximately $78.71 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,974.49 or 1.00055230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011417 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009929 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,308,729 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.18255287 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 384 active market(s) with $97,662,303.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.