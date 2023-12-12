Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0452 per share on Thursday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Ayala Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AYALY remained flat at $12.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. Ayala has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $999.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.15 and its 200 day moving average is $109.47.

Ayala Company Profile

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines, Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its Real Estate and Hotels segment develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities, as well as develops and sells leisure properties; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

