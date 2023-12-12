Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh Acquires 2,372 Shares

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh acquired 2,372 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,230.85.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:BDGI traded down C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.44. 19,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.71. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$24.09 and a 52-week high of C$41.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDGI shares. Cormark upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.19.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

