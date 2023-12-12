BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,200 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the November 15th total of 1,420,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BAESF traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,073. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 707,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

