Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,434,300 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the November 15th total of 9,695,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24,343.0 days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance

BMDPF remained flat at $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Large Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

