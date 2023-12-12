Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the November 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BBDO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,812. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $3.15.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

