Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Barratt Developments Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BTDPY traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $13.73. 3,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.77) to GBX 464 ($5.82) in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 511 ($6.41) to GBX 493 ($6.19) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($6.93) to GBX 495 ($6.21) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

