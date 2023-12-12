Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Short Interest Update

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 196.0% from the November 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 207,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Battery Future Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.85 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. Battery Future Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Institutional Trading of Battery Future Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAC. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in Battery Future Acquisition by 1,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Battery Future Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $8,432,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Battery Future Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $7,331,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Battery Future Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,849,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Battery Future Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 36.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Battery Future Acquisition Company Profile

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

