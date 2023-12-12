Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Director Buys C$21,000.00 in Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 5,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.20 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.

Baytex Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,428,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,823. The company has a market cap of C$3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Baytex Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.37.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.9730337 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.68.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

