BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BB Liquidating Stock Performance

Shares of BLIAQ remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,411. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. BB Liquidating has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

About BB Liquidating

BB Liquidating Inc is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it was operated and franchised entertainment-related stores in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Blockbuster Inc and changed its name to BB Liquidating Inc in August 2011. BB Liquidating Inc was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

