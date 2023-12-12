BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BB Liquidating Stock Performance
Shares of BLIAQ remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,411. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. BB Liquidating has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
About BB Liquidating
