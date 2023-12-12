BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Short Interest Update

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BBTV Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBTVF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 8,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423. BBTV has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.

About BBTV

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution encompass audience growth, engagement, and monetization solutions; creator solutions, including VISO catalyst, VISO prism, and VISO collab; content management services, such as end-to-end digital content and rights management, channel management, and content production; advertising solutions comprising end-to-end video advertising solutions that includes premium content, scale, vertical reach, compliant audience targeting, transparency, and brand safety.

