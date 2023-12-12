BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Increases Dividend to $0.97 Per Share

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.9675 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.
BCE Stock Performance
TSE BCE opened at C$54.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$52.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.87. BCE has a twelve month low of C$49.57 and a twelve month high of C$65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.81. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.21 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.2686298 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on BCE
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Don’t hesitate to trade Hess well below Chevron’s buyout price
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 high short-interest retail stocks to buy on the dip
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Transportation industry breakout will make these stocks rally
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.