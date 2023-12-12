BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Increases Dividend to $0.97 Per Share

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.9675 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.

BCE Stock Performance

TSE BCE opened at C$54.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$52.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.87. BCE has a twelve month low of C$49.57 and a twelve month high of C$65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.81. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.21 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.2686298 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$57.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.70.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

