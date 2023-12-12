Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. 291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Trading Down 5.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.1227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication’s payout ratio is 62.83%.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

