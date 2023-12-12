Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.96

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.96 and last traded at $34.96, with a volume of 302520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

Biohaven Trading Up 6.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.17). On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 17,817 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $402,129.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,525,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,437,035.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, CFO Matthew Buten acquired 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 17,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $402,129.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,525,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,437,035.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 154,181 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,485,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 42.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,655,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,316,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after acquiring an additional 959,947 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,298,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,231,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after buying an additional 851,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

